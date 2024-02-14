Sama Angels, Team Alpha enter final of Hyderabad Premier Golf League

Sama Angels and Team Alpha after entering the final, on Wednesday.

Hyderabad: Sama Angels and Team Alpha recorded contrasting victories to make it to the final of the Hyderabad Premier Golf League at the Hyderabad Golf Association course in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Sama Angels started off with a quick lead in most of their matches against DSR The World team. Abhijay Jaiswal gained a massive 5-hole advantage before the turn over his opponent.

He went on to give the Angels their fist of the minimum 4.5 points needed to qualify for the finals. Venu Polluri and Salil Murthy also came back with wins to the club house quite comfortably bringing their tally to 3 points. In the clash of captains Neha from Sama Angels delivered the winning blow. Madhukar beat Capt Nippy Dhillon taking the final tally to 5-3.

Meanwhile in the battle between Villagio Highlanders and Team Alpha, Vivek Verma of Alpha drew first blood beating his opponent on the 15th hole. Fellow teammate O P Modi also came back to the club house with an early win securing 2 points in their favour. Highlanders Suresh Raju and Ravi Bhati also closed their respective matches on the 15th and 16th hole respectively to secure 2 points.

The final will be played at Nikanti Golf Club in Bangkok on February 23.

Results: Semifinals: Sama Angels 5 bt DSR 3; Team Alpha 4 (2) bt Villagio Highlanders 4 (1).