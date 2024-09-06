| Hyderabad Government Rolls Back Its Decision On Removal Of Part Time Teachers In Tgswreis

Hyderabad: Government rolls back its decision on removal of Part-time teachers in TGSWREIS

Following continuous protests by teachers and students, the government decided to continue services of the part-time teachers.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 September 2024, 02:45 PM

Hyderabad: After BRS leaders vehemently opposing removal of 6,200 part-time teachers and other staff in the Telangana Social Welfare Residential Institutions, the Congress government has come down and rolled back its decision .

On Friday, the Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TGSWREIS) senior officials held an online Zoom meeting during which the officials concerned were permitted to continue services of part-time teachers working in the sanctioned posts in respective institutions.

“Part-time teachers working in sanctioned posts are permitted to continue. Likewise, vocational teachers also continued. These are oral instructions and order copy is awaited,” a teacher said.

Earlier, ahead of Teachers’ Day, the society directed its principals to discontinue any non-regular staff working in the category of part-time/additional staff including staff on honorarium basis with immediate effect. This impacted 6,200 teachers.

Slamming the Congress government for issuing dismissal letters ahead of Teachers’ Day, BRS senior leader T Harish Rao had said “Is this the people’s governance and Indiramma rule that you promised?”

Removal of 6,200 part-time teachers, lecturers, and DEOs in the middle of the academic year was a heartless decision that left thousands of families in distress, he said.

BRS leader RS Praveen Kumar had said the Congress government was conspiring to destroy the welfare residential educational system. He also had said the dismissal of 2,000 teachers from SC residential welfare schools, was an attack on constitutional and legal provisions.