RS Praveen Kumar extends support to protesting students of TGSWREIS CoE

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 September 2024, 02:39 PM

RS Praveen Kumar

Hyderabad: Extending support to protesting students of TGSWREIS’s Centre of Excellence Gowlidoddi, BRS leader RS Praveen Kumar said the BRS would fight until the State government brings back faculty of students choice.

Praveen Kumar, along with former ministers G Jagadish Reddy and Koppula Eshwar, met TGSWREIS CoE students here on Friday.

Stating that as per directions of BRS Chief and former chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, they have turned up at CoE, Praveen Kumar asked students not to get discouraged and assured to fight with the government on their behalf.

He said these institutions were established for the benefit of people from marginalized and underprivileged communities, and added that however, today, students of these institutions have been forced to hit the road for teachers.

The BRS leader alleged that the Congress government was conspiring to deny quality education to SC/ST students in the State. He said students from these CoEs have become engineers, pilots, and software professionals by getting into premiere institutions like the IITs and NITs.

Jagadish Reddy said under former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s government, the welfare residential schools and colleges operated exceptionally well. He said he did not expect these sorts of issues would arise in social welfare residential institutions. Koppula Eshwar alleged that the Congress government does not care about the future of students studying in the welfare residential institutions. He assured students the BRS would exert pressure on the government and ensure that their issue gets resolved.