Hyderabad: Graduation ceremony of first batch students of BDMA Technology and Training Centre held

The response from the pharma units for the training offered by BDMA has been very encouraging and most of these industries were coming forward and offering jobs to the successful candidates.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 September 2024, 03:19 PM

Hyderabad: Bulk Drug Manufacturers Association (BDMA) Technology and Training Centre at Jeedimetla Industrial Estate is operational for training skilled manpower required for the bulk drug and pharma industry.

The first batch of students passing out ceremony was held here on Thursday. Dr. B. Partha Saradhi Reddy, Chairman, Hetero group of Companies and Dr. A. Ramkishan , Deputy Drugs Controller (India) participated in the event. The successful candidates were presented with the certificates by Dr. Partha Saradhi Reddy.

Hetero group had offered to take almost 45 students from the first and second batches of trainees, a press release said.

The program was also attended by the Executive Committee members of BDMA and Director, Pharmapatashala who are the training implementation partners of BDMA Technology and Training Centre, said P.Eshwar Reddy, Executive Director, BDMA.