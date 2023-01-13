Hyderabad: Gudimalkapur corporator Devara Karunakar passes away

Mayor G Vijaya Laxmi and GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar expressed condolences on Karunakar's death.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:46 PM, Fri - 13 January 23

Hyderabad: Gudimalkapur corporator Devara Karunakar passed away here on Friday suspected to be from brain stroke. He was elected to GHMC from BJP.

“It is very unfortunate that , a senior leader who served as corporator twice has left us. He maintained healthy relationship with corporators of other parties too. He used to raise public issues frequently and also used to cooperate in the GHMC council so the meeting runs smoothly,” said Mayor.