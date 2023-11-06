Hyderabad: Hang Gliding expedition team launched

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:52 PM, Mon - 6 November 23

Hyderabad: A Foot Launched Powered Harness Hang Gliding expedition team, part of Army Aero Nodal Centre (Hang Gliding), Devlali, took off from Artillery Centre, Hyderabad on Monday to commemorate 25 years of Kargil Vijay Diwas.

The expedition, comprising of 3 Officers, 4 Junior Commissioned Officers and 27 other ranks from the Regiment of Artillery, was flagged off by Brigadier Rajiv Chauhan, Commandant and Chief Executing Inspector (CEI).

Hang Gliding is an extreme Adventure Sports which is widely popular all over the world especially in Europe and Australia. However, in India the sport is relatively niche and practiced by a very few. Army Aero Nodal Centre (Hang Gliding), AANC(HG), Devlali is the only facility in the entire country imparting training on this adventure sport.

AANC(HG), Devlali also has the unique distinction of holding two consecutive,

Federation Aeronautics International (FAI) recognized, World Records in PHHG category, according to a press release.

The team will be flying to many small and lesser known air strips across three states. The expedition will be flagged in at School of Artillery, Devlali on November 13 and a total distance of approximately 785km will be covered in a span of eight days.