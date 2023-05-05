Hyderabad: Hare Krishna Heritage Tower to come up at Narsingi

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:15 PM, Fri - 5 May 23

Models of Hare Krishna Heritage Tower

Hyderabad: Hare Krishna Movement (HKM) Hyderabad on Friday announced that the Bhumi Puja ceremony for its prestigious Hare Krishna Heritage Tower, coming-up in the sprawling 6-acre Goshpada Kshetra at Narsingi, will be held on Monday, May 8.

The Bhumi Puja function for the Hare Krishna Heritage Tower, which promises to become yet another iconic cultural landmark in Hyderabad with a height of 400 feet (120 metres), will be conducted in the presence of Chief Minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao, Madhu Pandit Dasa Prabhu, Chairman, Hare Krishna Movement and several other dignitaries, well-wishers and supporters, president of HKM-Hyderabad, Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa while interacting with media persons on Friday, said.

The deities of Sri Radha and Krishna along with the eight gopis known as Ashtasakhis will be installed in the grand temple hall of the Hare Krishna Heritage Tower temple complex. There will be a traditional stone-carved temple with a large prakara dedicated to Sri Srinivasa Govinda, inspired by the world-renowned Sri Venkateshwara Swamy shrine in Tirumala. This Pride of Telangana project will celebrate the glorious heritage of our state and draw architectural elements from Kakatiya, Chalukya, Dravidian and other ancient styles Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa said.

The Hare Krishna Heritage Tower campus will have features like a library, museum, multi-vision theatre and BG halls for the spiritual and cultural education of children, youth and families. Various attractions integrated with the latest technologies, like holograms and laser projection, will create engaging and immersive experiences for visitors and present our rich culture and heritage in a captivating manner. There will be amenities like a grand vaidika samkara hall and piligrim guest rooms that can be utilised for large gatherings.

The project will also have elevators and ramps for senior citizens and differently-abled visitors. A spacious queuing hall will be constructed where devotees can wait comfortably to have the darshan of the Deities. A free Annadana hall (mass feeding facility) will benefit all the pilgrims.

“We are happy to announce the Bhumi Puja and Shanku Sthapana of the Hare Krishna Heritage Tower in Narsinghi by our Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao along with other dignitaries. This project is our humble tribute to His Divine Grace A.C. Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada, Founder-Acharya of the worldwide Hare Krishna Movement,” Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa said,

