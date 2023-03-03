HKMCF’s centralised kitchen at Narsingi shifts cooking to electric

The centralized kitchen of Hare Krishna Movement Charitable Foundation (HKMCF) at Narsingi shifted from diesel-based cooking to electric

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:49 PM, Fri - 3 March 23

Hyderabad: The centralised kitchen of Hare Krishna Movement Charitable Foundation (HKMCF) at Narsingi, which serves meals to government school students and others through different schemes including Bhojanamrita, Saddimuta and Swasthya Ahara etc, has shifted from diesel-based cooking to electric.

On Friday, the equipment related to electric based cooking facilities and other equipment at the centralised kitchen was inaugurated by senior IAS officer and former Chief Secretary, Somesh Kumar.

The president of HKMCF, Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa, thanked donors for supporting the noble cause. The facility and other equipment to convert from diesel and electric was donated by Vinay Agarwal, P Satyanarayan Sons Jewellers, Hetero Drugs, SVS Welfare Foundation, Exel Rubber Pvt Ltd, Margadarsi Chit Fund Pvt Ltd and Ocean Sparkle Ltd.