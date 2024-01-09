Hyderabad: HCA invites school students to watch India-England Test for free at Uppal Stadium

All students must wear the school uniform while attending the match and complimentary entry will be provided to all the students

By Telangana Today Updated On - 9 January 2024, 08:24 PM

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) invited students of class VI to XII from all government recognised schools in Telangana State to witness the upcoming India vs England Test match at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Uppal which will be held between January 25 and 29.

All students must wear the school uniform while attending the match and complimentary entry will be provided to all the students. A packed lunch will be arranged for each attendee.

Interested schools can send confirmation by sending an email addressing to the Chief Executive Officer on ceo.hydca@gmail.com or by mail/ in person addressing to the Chief Executive Officer, Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Uppal, Hyderabad by January 18.