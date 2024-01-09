Telangana’s Shiva defies odds to reach Ultimate Kho Kho

After Ultimate Kho Kho league is over, the 17-year-old all-rounder, who is a second-year intermediate commerce student, will shortly turn his attention to Khelo India competition later this month and upcoming senior nationals

By Biswajit Talukdar Published Date - 9 January 2024, 06:05 PM

Jarapala Shiva

Hyderabad: Telangana Kho Kho player Jarapala Shiva’s story is a remarkable tale of resilience and determination. The 17-year-old lad is part of the Mumbai Khiladis team in the ongoing Ultimate Kho Kho Season 2 at Cuttack, Odisha.

The State player made it to the playing team of the Mumbai side that played against Chennai Quick Guns and Rajasthan Warriors on Saturday and Sunday respectively. For Shiva, becoming a member of the playing team was an unforgettable experience. “Being part of the dressing room with my seniors and coaches was an incredible experience,” he said.

Shiva’s journey in Kho Kho began in class VIII at Keshav Memorial High School, Narayanaguda, Hyderabad. He was introduced to the sport by coach Pochapa at the school. “I was part of the NCC squad at school where my coach saw me running in a few NCC events. He reckoned that I was good at it and told me to play Kho Kho.”

Hailing from Bagh Lingampally, Hyderabad in a family of four members, his father works as an auto driver. Born into a family with limited resources, Shiva also has been working as a newspaper hawker for the last four years and also as a decoration worker at marriage venues to earn extra income.

His day starts at 4.30 am delivering newspapers and around 6 am goes for practice at the Health Club situated at Koti, where he trains under coaches Shrirang Gaikwad and N Suresh, who last year played for Chennai Quick Guns in the Kho Kho league. Shiva considers Suresh as his role model. “My coach N Suresh has helped me financially on numerous occasions as not every time my parents can afford me to attend tournaments and competitions,” he revealed.

He was picked by the Mumbai franchise after he caught the attention in the junior nationals in West Bengal in December, 2022. Speaking about his personal goal in the ongoing league, he said, “My goal is to give 100% to the team, whether playing for the team or in training.”

After the league is over, the 17-year-old all-rounder, who is a second-year intermediate commerce student at Sri Akash Junior College in Narayanaguda, will shortly turn his attention to Khelo India competition later this month and upcoming senior nationals.

Shiva was part of the junior India camp held at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi in August and September, 2023 and stressed he wants to be part of the senior team set-up in the coming year.