Hyderabad: HCP hosts World Photography Day exhibition

Inaugurated by Vani Prasad, IAS, Principal Secretary, YAT & C Department, and Dr. Lakshmi Korra, IAS, Director of State Art Gallery, the event features works from both professional and amateur photographers of Hyderabad.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 19 August 2024, 05:15 PM

Chief Guest Smt. Vani Prasad, IAS (Principal Secretary, YAT & C Dept., Govt. of Telangana) along with Guest of Honor, Dr. Lakshmi Korra IAS, Director of State Art Gallery and Aquin Mathews, Director, Indian Photo Festival at the opening of the World Photography Day Exhibition.

Hyderabad: Celebrating World Photography Day, the Hyderabad Centre for Photography (HCP), in collaboration with Telangana Government and Indian Photo Festival (IPF), inaugurated special exhibition at the State Art Gallery, Madhapur.

The open exhibition showcases 42 of the best photographs selected from over 500 submissions. Among the showcased artists are prominent names like Kandukuri Ramesh Babu, Jitender Govindani, Sriram Reddy, Kishor Krishnamoorthi, and D Ravinder Reddy, providing a diverse and rich perspective on contemporary photography in the city.

Highlighting the democratization of photography, IPF Director, Aquin Mathews, stated, “Anyone with a smartphone can be a photographer, whether professional or not. We are excited to present this collection of stunning images by both well-known and amateur photographers, including college students. This platform is open to anyone eager to display their photographic talent, and we plan to make this an annual tradition to mark World Photography Day.”

HCP, a non-profit initiative, and IPF, now in its 10th year, continue to create opportunities for photographers to display their work and connect with the broader art community. The exhibition is free and open to the public, running daily from 11 am to 6 pm, and is on view until August 31.