Hyderabad: Heavy rains return to leave several areas inundated

GHMC limits received provisional average rainfall of 80.5 mm till 4 am on Sunday, officials said.

Ranga Reddy district administration has appealed to people in low lying and those living in old and dilapidated buildings to shift to relief camps.

By | Published: 9:35 am

Hyderabad: Heavy rains that lashed the city overnight on Saturday left many areas inundated and residents being shifted to temporary relief camps.

All arrangements, including food, medicines, drinking water etc are being provided for the residents in the camps, said Education Minister P. Sabitha Indra Reddy.

In case of any emergency situation, she urged residents to call on 040- 23230813 or 040- 23230817.

As rain water inundated several areas, GHMC Disaster Response Force (DRF) teams are taking up relief and rescue operations in different areas.

The teams took up works at King Koti, Malakpet, Chadrayangutta, Forum Mall, Habsiguda, Nallakunta, Hitec City, Miyapur, Kapra, Tank Bund and Nagole areas.

Meanwhile, following steady inflows into Himayath Sagar, HMWSSB opened six gates of the reservoir and is releasing water downstream into River Musi.

Officials said the reservoir received 13800 cusecs till 12 in the midnight and the current water level in the reservoir is 1763 ft against FTL of 1763.5 ft.

Osman Sagar too is receiving steady inflows of 1388 cusecs and the water level is 1783.67 ft against FTL of 1790 ft.