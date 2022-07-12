Hyderabad: HHF volunteers help husband conduct last rites of his wife

Published Date - 08:20 PM, Tue - 12 July 22

Hyderabad: The volunteers of city-based voluntary organisation Helping Hand Foundation (HHF) on Tuesday provided their services to enable a resident of Kolkata conduct the last rites of his 38-year-old wife at Punjagutta crematorium.

“The woman had passed away in Osmania General Hospital on Tuesday and the husband did not have any means to take up the last rites or transport the body back to his native place. Despite constant downpour on Tuesday, the HHF volunteers facilitated the smooth conduct of the last rites. About two years ago, the couple had moved to the city from Kolkata for work,” founder president of HHF, Dr Mujtaba Askari in a press release said.