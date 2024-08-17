Hyderabad: HITEX hosts trio of expos showcasing tech and sustainability

By Yuvraj Akula Updated On - 17 August 2024, 09:08 PM

Hyderabad: From August 16 to 19, the HITEX Exhibition Centre will be the epicentre of technological advancements and sustainable solutions as it welcomes the 8th edition of the Hyderabad International Machine Tool and Engineering Expo (HIMTEX), the 3rd edition of the India Process Expo & Conference (IPEC), and the inaugural Eco Sustain Expo.

The HIMTEX 2024 is showcasing cutting-edge advancements in machine tools and engineering technologies. Over 300 exhibitors are presenting their latest innovations, providing attendees with a unique opportunity to explore a wide array of machinery, equipment, and solutions in metalworking, automation, robotics, tooling, and industrial engineering.

While the IPEC is presenting ground-breaking advancements in process industries, the Eco Sustain Expo debuted with a strong focus on sustainable technologies.

Hitex Business Head Srikanth TG said this year, HIMTEX, IPEC, and the Eco Sustain Expo offer an unmatched platform for discovering the latest technological advancements and sustainable solutions meant for the manufacturing sector.

HIMTEX 2024 project head Vinoth Sasidharan said the integration of HIMTEX, IPEC, and Eco Sustain Expo not only drives efficiency and productivity but also fosters a culture of sustainability amongst the manufacturing fraternity.