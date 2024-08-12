| Three Major Expos Between August 16 And 18 At Hitec Madhapur

The Hyderabad International Machine Tool & Engineering Expo (HIMTEX), India Process Expo & Conference (IPEC), and Eco Sustain Expo will run concurrently from August 16 to 18. These three expos will showcase the latest innovations in manufacturing and offer opportunities for networking, collaboration, and growth.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 August 2024, 04:15 PM

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad International Trade Expositions Ltd (HITEX), Madhapur is all set to organize three major expos including HIMTEX, IPEC, and ECO Sustain Expo simultaneously from August 16 to 19.

The three expos including Hyderabad International Machine Tool & Engineering Expo (HIMTEX), India Process Expo & Conference (IPEC) and the Eco Sustain Expo, which will run concurrently between August 16 and 18 will provide a platform for showcasing the latest innovations and developments in the manufacturing sector, offering opportunities for networking, collaboration, and growth.

The expos will also cater to the diverse needs of manufacturers. While HIMTEX focuses on machine tools, IPEC emphasizes innovation and process trends while Eco Sustain Expo centres on sustainable practices, T G Srikanth, Business Head, HITEX, said.

The expos will feature strong participation from robotics, 3D printing, and automation sectors, machine tool manufacturers from Rajkot, Ludhiana and international from countries including the USA, Germany, Italy, South Korea, China, Israel, Switzerland, Taiwan, Turkey, and Spain will participate through their Indian dealers and distributors, he added.