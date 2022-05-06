Hyderabad hiring sees 32% growth in April

Published Date - 06:32 PM, Fri - 6 May 22

Hyderabad: Hyderabad has witnessed a positive trend in terms of hiring patterns.

In April 2022, the Naukri JobSpeak Index for the city stood at 4097 reflecting a 32 per cent increase from the same month last year. While February index was the highest for Hyderabad at 4,329 in the last one year, the months of March and April also reflected an index of 4118 and 4097. The city bet Bengaluru in terms of year-on-year growth of hiring index for April 2022 with the former witnessing 27 per cent growth only.

The Index mentioned the hiring intent across various sectors witnessed a triple-digit growth with travel and hospitality leading the chart at 168 per cent growth in April 2022 as compared with last year. The hiring activity in India recorded 38 per cent year-on-year growth and the index stood at 2863 at the beginning of the new financial year.

Travel and Hospitality recovers, IT sees lowest growth:

Various sectors in India showed a robust recovery curve with respect to recruitment activities, owing to renewed optimism in the business environment. The worst hit sectors during the pandemic like Travel & Hospitality (169 per cent) and Retail (112 per cent) witnessed a triple-digital year-on-year growth rate.

Industries like real estate, insurance and banking witnessed more than 80 per cent growth rate while pharma and IT-software witnessed a growth rate of 27 per cent and 21 per cent respectively.

Freshers most in demand:

Demand for professionals across all experience bands remained steady in April 2022, with freshers (0-3 years) witnessing the highest growth of 52 per cent compared to a year ago. Hiring activities across 4-7 years (37 per cent), 8-12 years (24 per cent), 13-16 years (37 per cent), and over 16 years ( 33 per cent) also grew during the month.

Naukri.com chief business officer Pawan Goyal said, “The new financial year has witnessed a strong sentimental uplift when it comes to hiring activity across all parts of the country.”

