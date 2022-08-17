Work-life balance is more important than pay check for employees: Naukri.com

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:34 PM, Wed - 17 August 22

Hyderabad: For most of the employees, take home money is not the first priority, but impact of work, work culture and job location are important for them.

This was one of the findings of a survey conducted by job platform Naukri.com, which surveyed over 5,000 working professionals to determine the factors and considerations that jobseekers have when it comes to a job search.

Impact of work was voted high by around 66% of respondents followed by work culture (64%) and job location (62%). While Job Location (62%) came up as the second most voted factor after quality and impact of work (66%) by women employees, men voted for ‘work culture (65%)’ as more important.

“Employees value factors like quality and impact of work, flexibility and work culture as they have moved beyond monetary motivations that previously dictated their switching behavior. Our effort is to help the job seekers make informed choices when it comes to finding the role at a company,” said Naukri.com Chief Business Officer, Pawan Goyal.

Aboout 28% of respondents mentioned ‘recognition at work’ as the top factor. For women, it was getting ‘equal opportunities at work’ (31%) followed by ‘recognition at work’ (24%). For men, ‘importance of their role in the business’ (19%) was the second most relevant factor.

Work culture was the second most important factor highlighted by employees. Employees are giving more importance to work-life balance (64%) and feeling valued at work (38%).

Of all reasons that make job location an important consideration for jobseekers, ‘less travel time’ came up as the top factor (36%), followed by 32% of respondents who prefer finding a job in their home town. Job location came out as the second most important factor for women employees while choosing a job. Over 41% of them felt that ‘less travel time’ is essential.