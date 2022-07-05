Hiring activity stays strong in Indian job market: Naukri JobSpeak

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:58 PM, Tue - 5 July 22

Hyderabad: The Indian job market continues to show positive hiring sentiments as the Naukri JobSpeak Index stood at 2878, which was only second to the peak in February 2022 when it crossed 3000. Since the start of this year, the country’s hiring activity has shown an upward growth trajectory, with the latest Naukri JobSpeak Index observing a 22% year-on-year growth in June’22 v/s June’21.

The demand in metros and non-metros especially showed an optimistic upward trend. Amongst metros, Mumbai continued to lead the race in three consecutive months at 43% y-o-y growth. Other metros such as Kolkata ( 29%), Delhi ( 29%), Chennai ( 21%), Bangalore ( 17%), Pune ( 15%), and Hyderabad ( 11%) continue to show positive growth in June 2022 as against last year.

Entry-level professionals in high demand

The demand for entry-level talent continued to record the highest yearly growth ( 30%) in June 2022. Additionally, growing hiring sentiment was observed for other experience brackets such as 4–7 years ( 19%), 8–12 years ( 17%), 13–16 years ( 21%), and over 16 years ( 17%) in June’22 v/s June’21.

Growth in hiring for freshers was led by various sectors including Travel & Hospitality ( 158%), Retail ( 109%), Insurance ( 101%), Accounting Finance ( 95%), BFSI ( 88%), and Education ( 70%).

Amongst industries, travel and hospitality continued to show maximum surge in hiring activity in June’22 v/s June’21 at 125%. Following a similar trend, Retail ( 75%) and BFSI ( 58%) showed growth in hiring when compared with June’21, while reflecting a stable month-on-month trend.

Pawan Goyal, Chief Business Officer, Naukri.com said the upward trend was a positive indication as a significant proportion of new job opportunities were being created for professionals across sectors and experience bands.

The Naukri JobSpeak is a monthly Index that calculates and records hiring activity based on the job listings on Naukri.com website.