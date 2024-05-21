| Hyderabad Home To Variety Of Flora And Fauna Finds City Biodiversity Index

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 May 2024, 02:50 PM

Hyderabad: Hyderabad boasts of an impressive array of biodiversity with 315 bird species, 1,665 plants and 141 butterfly species. The city also is home to a reptilian diversity with 53 species and a rich aquatic life with 64 fish species.

On this International Day for Biological Diversity on May 22, Hyderabad showcases its biodiversity heritage and stands out as the only city in India to have assessed and released its City Biodiversity Index (CBI) twice within a decade. Hyderabad’s score on the CBI improved significantly, marking a 58 per cent increase.

Hyderabad’s CBI, developed by ICLEI (International Council for Local Environmental Initiatives) – South Asia, with support from the GHMC and local biodiversity experts and organisations, unveils the extensive variety of flora and fauna thriving in the city’s tropical climatic zone.

The latest CBI provides a comprehensive assessment of the city’s biodiversity management and ecological health, structured around three key components – Native Biodiversity, Ecosystem Services, and Biodiversity Governance.

It serves as a crucial tool for monitoring and enhancing key ecological details, ensuring conservation of biodiversity, sustainability, and quality of life within a city.

“Initiatives by the GHMC such as Haritha Haram, conservation of lakes, increasing forest cover, and improving urban lung spaces have significantly enhanced urban biodiversity,” says Emani Kumar, Executive Director, ICLEI South Asia.

“The CBI for Hyderabad has highlighted crucial indicators on native species, ecosystem services, and biodiversity governance,” says Dr Monalisa Sen, Senior Programme Coordinator (Biodiversity), ICLEI SouthAsia.

The Illustrated Natural Asset Map for Hyderabad, developed by ICLEI South Asia and funded by the GHMC, captures Hyderabad’s diverse ecosystems, from lakes and rock formations to green lungs and flora and fauna.

Natural Asset Areas

According to the CBI for Hyderabad, the natural asset areas within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation boundaries include 0.38 per cent national parks, 3.99 per cent natural vegetation, and 4.78 per cent rock outcrops.

Sparse vegetation accounts for 1.35 per cent, tree plantations for 1.32 per cent, and avenue tree cover for 1.63 per cent.