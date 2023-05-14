Hyderabad: Hosts opt for artistic activities to liven up events

By Ruchi Rai Sohni Updated On - 04:55 PM, Sun - 14 May 23

Hyderabad: People are always behind new trends that would make their events stand out and trending this time is painting and calligraphy at live events.

Hosts have been booking artists to create a setup where their attendees can have a fun time sipping and painting or doing calligraphy, this also allows guests to take home a personalized memento of the event that they have worked on.

Whether it’s a birthday celebration, a wedding, or a corporate event, painting and calligraphy are increasingly being used as a way to engage and entertain guests. To incorporate these activities, hosts hire a professional artist or calligrapher to provide a live workshop. This not only keeps the guests entertained but also allows them to learn new skills.

By hosting workshops at parties as well as taking art classes, Sravani Sripathi of Fabled Art, has been spreading her art in the city. “Painting workshops at parties are the best way to ditch the boring gatherings, it is also a unique way to celebrate and spend quality time together,” she said.

Her workshops are known to be fun, therapeutic, beginner friendly, and have no age limits. She teaches art forms using different mediums from the basics, guiding everyone step by step through the process of creating their masterpiece.

“I have mostly done these workshops at family gatherings or birthday parties, where family members want to have a productive and quality time together,” she added.

Apart from these workshops, Sravani also takes regular classes and runs an art institute in Alwal, she conducts summer camps, and workshops at cafes, corporate offices, and other private parties.

Sameeksha Bansal, a baker from Hyderabad who turned into a Calligrapher and Engraving Artist is now hosting workshops at parties for guests to unwind and de-stress while creating something beautiful.

“I stumbled upon calligraphy during the lockdown and started learning about it and the more I researched, the more I fell in love with its beauty. It’s an intricate and pleasant art to get into,” says Sameeksha of The Eiffel Studio.

To teach this beautiful art, she has been hosting workshops at weddings, private brunch parties, corporate events, new restaurant openings, launch parties, and other live events. From copperplate calligraphy to brush lettering, she specialises in many styles and forms of calligraphy. Her design studio also offers wedding invitations, signages, luxury gifting, on-site engraving for events and workshops.

“At workshops, we welcome people with a personalised handwritten place card and let them take back detailed lessons in calligraphy. Some workshops are designed as advanced level where they learn the script along with how to apply them on different mediums like glass and acrylic,” she adds.