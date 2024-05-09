Hyderabad hosts SHRM Tech Conference 2024, spotlights HR and tech innovations

The conference organised by the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) India witnessed discussions on the seismic shift in the work landscape that is driven by rapid technological progress, delving into the cutting-edge work-tech ideas that can empower organizations.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 9 May 2024, 08:59 PM

Ms Achal Khanna, Ceo SHRM

Hyderabad: A two-day SHRM Tech Conference and Expo 2024 commenced here on Thursday, bringing together industry leaders, HR professionals, and tech innovators to explore the latest trends and solutions that are shaping the future of the HR community.

The conference had sessions, keynotes, and panel discussions, featuring a lineup of speakers from various sectors including D Shivakumar, Conference Chair, Operating Partner Advent International Private Equity, Ramesh Ramadurai, Managing Director, 3M India, S Sivakumar, Group Head – Agri and IT Businesses, ITC, Anurag Dahiya, Chief Commercial Officer ICC, Sharad Sharma, Co-Founder iSPIRT foundation who shed light on the transformative impact of digital infrastructure on India’s business landscape.

The second half of the day was followed by a TED-style talk, with industry leaders Babita Baruah, CEO of VML India, and Poonam Kaul, Founder of House of Omkar and Walnut Tree (CMO-on-Demand), who shared insights on staying relevant in the digital world and navigating the challenges of advertising in the era of AI.

Over 5,000 delegates were hosted at the conference.