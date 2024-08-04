Hyderabad hosts Star-studded 69th SOBHA Filmfare Awards South 2024

The event celebrated the best actors, singers and technicians in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam cinema. Actor Nani and Chiyaan Vikram won Best Actor in Leading Role (Male) for Telugu and Tamil respectively, for their roles in ‘Dasara’ and ‘Ponniyin Selvan- Part 2’.

By Pratyusha sista Updated On - 4 August 2024, 06:48 PM

In Frame, from left to right: Mammootty, VIkram, Nani, Rakshith Shetty

Hyderabad: The 69th SOBHA Filmfare Awards South 2024 with Kamar Film Factory organised at JRC Convention, Jubilee Hills here on Saturday.

The event celebrated the best actors, singers and technicians in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam cinema. Actor Nani and Chiyaan Vikram won Best Actor in Leading Role (Male) for Telugu and Tamil respectively, for their roles in ‘Dasara’ and ‘Ponniyin Selvan- Part 2’.

In Kannada, Rakshit Shetty grabbed the best actor award for his performance in ‘Sapta Sagaradaache Ello.’ Similarly, Mammootty received the award for ‘Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam’ in Malayalam marking his 15th Filmfare award.

Shweta Mohan received Best Playback Singer (Female) – Telugu category for the movie, Sir featuring actor Dhanush.

Srinath, known as Pranay Raja, received the Lifetime Achievement Award for his 57-year career in South Indian cinema. Also, late Ramoji Rao received the tributes for his contribution to Indian cinema.

Furthermore, the filmfare event featured dance performances by Raashii Khanna, Aparna Balamurali, Saniya Iyappan, and Gayatri Bhardwaj.

‘Balagam’ won Best Film for Telugu, with Venu Yeldandi as Best Director. Nani and Keerthi Suresh won the best actors in leading roles for their film ‘Dasara’. Whereas Prakash Raj, Naveen Polishetty and Vaishnavi Chaitanya won Best Actor Critics’ Awards for Telugu. Ravi Teja, Bhrahmanandam and Rupa Lakshmi have won best actors in supporting roles with their respective films: Waltair Veerayya, Ranga Marthanda, Balagam. Srirama Chandra and Shweta Mohan have won best playback singers with Anantha Sriram being the best lyricist. Sangeeth shobhan won Best debut actor award while Srikanth Odela and Shouryuv won best debut director awards for “Dasara’ and ‘Hi Nanna’

In Tamil cinema, ‘Chithha’ won Best Film, with S U Arun Kumar as Best Director. Siddharth Suryanarayan won Best Actor (Male) Critics for ‘Chithha’. Aishwarya Rajesh and Aparna Das won Best Actor (Female) Critics for ‘Farhana’ and ‘Dada’. Best actor in leading roles was given to Vikram for PS-2 and Nimish Sajayan for ‘Chithha’. Award for Supporting roles was bagged by Fahadh Faasil and Anjali Nair. Best lyricists Ilango Krishnan, Haricharan and Karthika Vaidyanathan were awarded best playback singers.

For Malayalam cinema, ‘2018’ won Best Film, with Jude Anthany Joseph as Best Director. Jyotika won Best Actor (Female) Critics for ‘Kaathal The Core’, and Joju George won Best Actor (Male) Critics for ‘Iratta’. RDX being the best music album, K S Chithra and Kapli Kapilan won the best playback singer awards.

In Kannada cinema, Hemanth M Rao won Best Director for ‘Sapta Sagaradaache Ello’, and ‘Daredevil Musthafa’ won Best Film. Rakshit Shetty and Siri Ravikumar won Best Actors Lead for ‘Sapta Sagaradaache Ello’ and ‘Swathi Mutthina Male Haniye’.

The red carpet featured stars like Nani, Jyotika, Mammootty, Aishwarya Rajesh, Siddharth, Keerthi Suresh, Priyamani, Brahmanandam, Allu Aravind and many others.

“The 69th SOBHA Filmfare Awards South 2024 is yet another milestone in the legacy of Filmfare. With each passing year, in its recognition of South Indian cinema, the Times Group aims to elevate the experience of its prestigious Award Nights for the audience. We strive to maintain a high degree of credibility to recognize the best talent in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam Cinema. We are beyond honoured to have the support of our audiences, partners, and the entire film fraternity, whose love and dedication have made this celebration possible,” said Rohit Gopakumar, Director of Worldwide Media.

Along with Rohith, Jitesh Pillaai, Editor-in-Chief of Filmfare, Jagdish Nangineni, Managing director of SOBHA limited and Kamar D, Kamar Film Factory also praised the event.