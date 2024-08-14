| Hyderabad Human Flag A Unique Way To Celebrate The 78th Independence Day

Hyderabad: Human Flag, a unique way to celebrate the 78th Independence Day

All members of Lodge Keys gathered at Goshamahal Baradari Masonic Building on Wednesday morning and formed the human flag, a press release said.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 August 2024, 07:04 PM

Hyderabad: Lodge Keys No 297, a primary unit of 3,000 years old global organisation, Freemasonry organised a unique celebration of 78th Century Independence Day with an initiative called ‘Human Flag’.

The members along with families with the men dressed in saffron, women in green, children and others dressed in white kurtas and made a huge human flag. All members gathered at Goshamahal Baradari Masonic Building on Wednesday morning and formed the human flag, a press release said.

We have embarked on this initiative to celebrate this Independence Day uniquely said Radhey Shyam Tiwari, the President(Worshipful Master) of Lodge Keys.

The members who participated include Radhey Shayn Tiwari, Kalpana Tiwari, Shlok Tiwari, Proddaturu Veerabhadrudu, Proddaturu Sunitha, Madhusudhan Bojja, Anitha, D. Ramchandram, Kalpana, Y. Lakshminaryana, PS. Ramesh, Perla Prabhakar, Vijay Kailash Beerwal, Kiran Kumar Methuku, Jyothi Methuku, Nagaraju Bandameeti, Praful Sahgal, Shradda Bandameeti, Arun Selgam, Mayurika Selgam, Sreenivas Gunda, Meena Ramesh, Katakam Sai Sukrant, I. Koteshwar Rao, Vijay Saradhi and others.