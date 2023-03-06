Hyderabad: Hundreds of women participate in ‘Embrace Equity’ run

Hundreds of women participated in 'Embrace Equity' run organised by the SHE teams of Hyderabad City Police in the city on Monday in the run up to the International Women's Day on March 8.

By IANS Updated On - 02:55 PM, Mon - 6 March 23

Photo: IANS

About 5000 women of various walks of life participated in 2K and 5K runs organised at People’s Plaza, Necklace road.

Telangana Chief secretary Santhi Kumari flagged off the run along with Director General of Police Anjani Kumar and City police commissioner C.V. Anand. The pleasant cool breeze sweeping across Tank Bund and the Zumba, dance and warm up sessions held by the women only band enthused the participants.

Addressing the crowd, Telangana’s first woman Chief Secretary said that SHE teams is the name in the entire country in terms of ensuring the safety of women. She urged women to explore all opportunities.

The DGP took the opportunity to say that Hyderabad is the safest city in the country. He retraced the journey and services of SHE teams. Hyderabad Police Commissioner C.V. Anand motivated the participants and assured that the safety of women always remains top priority. He lauded the services of the women protection squad and appreciated the dedicated efforts of the officers in making the event a grand success.

The messages by the dignitaries galvanized the participants who had gathered to show their solidarity for the cause of women empowerment and safety. Later the chief guest presented medals to the winners and congratulated them.

Additional DG women safety, Shikha Goe and senior officers of the Hyderabad City Police were present.