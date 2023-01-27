People’s Plaza in Hyderabad comes to life with 13th edition of Grand Nursey Mela

| Peoples Plaza In Hyderabad Comes To Life With 13th Edition Of Grand Nursey Mela

By varun keval Published Date - 11:40 PM, Fri - 27 January 23

Hyderabad: People’s Plaza in Hyderabad has come to life with the inauguration of the 13th edition of the Grand Nursey Mela.

People in large numbers are thronging the place to experience a wide range of plants, both indoor and outdoor, flowers, and garden-related items.

Nisa Ahmed, the expo coordinator said that traders from different parts of the country have come here to showcase their plant and gardening products.

“The exhibition has over 150 stalls this year and traders from different parts of the country such as Darjeeling, Kashmir, Pune, Bengaluru, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, among others, have set up their stalls. We are receiving good response, and expecting a huge footfall during the weekend,” says Nisa Ahmed.

From plants, flowers, and vegetable seeds to eco-friendly gardening products, the mela has everything a plant and garden enthusiast can ask for. One can also find a huge variety of medicinal plants, including multivitamin and insulin-controlling plants.

“We sell around 60 varieties of medicinal plants, aromatic plants, and herbs. People are making enquiries about our medicinal plants, especially insulin plants,” said Yamani, owner of Sky Organics Nursery, which deals with aromatic and medicinal plants.

Among numerous stalls put in place, the Bonsai plant stall set up by the Tray Trees Bonsai Studious is receiving special attention from plant lovers.

The stall features various Bonsai trees costing from Rs 1,000 to Rs 3 lakh. “I have been coming to this exhibition since 2013 as I have my own garden on the rooftop of my home. I come here to purchase plants, organic soil, and other items,” says Mahalakshmi, a resident of Manikonda.

In addition to the different plant and flower stalls, there is a kiosk that exclusively sells organic manures and fertilizer. The stall established by Srinivasa Agro Products sells various organic fertilizers and manures such as neem powder, custard apple seed powder, cocopeat, caster cakes, Pongamia powder, and mustard powder.

“I first set up a stall here in 1993 and since then, I’ve been a regular trader to the nursery mela,” said Sathyanarana, the owner of Srinivasa Agro Products.

Also on display are ceramic pots, coco pots, bonsai pots, vases, eco-friendly products, plant growth supplements, organic honey, cow cakes, and other garden ware products.

Being organised by the Telangana Event Organisation, the Grand Nursery Mela will open at 9 am and close at 10 pm every day till January 30.