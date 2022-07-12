Hyderabad: Hussain Sagar crosses full tank level

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 04:47 PM, Tue - 12 July 22

Hyderabad: Following heavy rains across the State, the Hussain Sagar was receiving abundant inflows and the water level on Tuesday crossed the full tank level (FTL) of the lake.

The water level in the Hussain Sagar was recorded at 513.44 m against the FTL of 513.41 m. The maximum water level of the lake is 514.75 m.

The Lakes wing of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is closely monitoring the water levels in the Hussain Sagar and updating the situation to the Revenue and Irrigation departments.

Safety measures are also being taken at the other lakes in the city by the GHMC.