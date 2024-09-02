| Hyderabad Hussain Sagar Filled To The Brim Continues To Get Inflow

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 September 2024, 07:51 PM

Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: Due to heavy inflow, Hussain Sagar continued to be filled to the brim with water on Monday, even as the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Authority (GHMC) authorities opened four sluice gates to release the water.

The current water level in the lake was recorded at 513.60 metres against the Full Tank Level (FTL) of 514 metres. Earlier, the GHMC had alerted people in areas along the discharge channels.

Following incessant rains since the past few days, Hussain Sagar received huge inflows through storm water drains from different parts of the twin cities.

With an Orange alert already issued for Hyderabad and rainfall continuing in and around the city, the GHMC officials are closely monitoring the water level.