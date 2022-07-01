Hyderabad: IAF Chief of Air Staff addresses future commanders at CAW

Hyderabad: Indian Air Force, Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari while addressing the 46th Higher Air Command Course officers (HACC) at the College of Air Warfare (CAW) on Friday called for the need to develop strategic and operational level thinking. While speaking to the future commanders, the Chief of the Air Staff, who was received by CAW Commandant Air Vice Marshal KSK Suresh, said that there is a need to understand the nuances of future war fighting.

He covered a wide gamut of issues ranging from hybrid warfare, multi-domain capabilities and the present geopolitical scenario and also exhorted on the necessity of multiskilling personnel, effective training and investing in future technologies. The visit of the CAS was extremely useful for all the participants in gaining knowledge and insight into the IAF’s transformation in the years to come, a press release said.