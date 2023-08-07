Hyderabad: IAS officer complains against wife, in-laws

Senior IAS officer Sandeep Kumar Jha approached the Banjara Hills police and revealed that his wife and her family have been harassing him.

Hyderabad: Senior IAS officer Sandeep Kumar Jha has approached the Banjara Hills police alleging that his wife and in-laws are harassing and threatening to foist false cases on him.

In his complaint, the 2014 batch IAS officer alleged that his wife Pallavi Jha, father-in-law and brother-in-law were mentally and physically harassing him over trivial matters.

He further alleged that they were threatening to foist fake cases of domestic violence and dowry harassment against him and were pressurizing him to transfer his properties on his wife’s name.

Based on the complaint, the Banjara Hills police booked a case under various sections and have launched an investigation.

Sandeep Kumar Jha, who is currently posted as Joint Secretary in Telangana IT Department, got married to Pallavi Jha in Korba, Chattisgarh in 2021. Though the couple seemed to be happy initially, eventually differences came up between them, according to persons familiar with the case.

As a result, Pallavi accused Sandeep of domestic violence, dowry harassment and forcing her to have unnatural sex. In this regard, a complaint has also been lodged with Korba police in Chhattisgarh.

Alleging police inaction, Pallavi approached a local court in June this year, which after hearing arguments, directed the police to register an FIR against the IAS officer.

While this case was still on, the Hyderabad police now booked a case against Sandeep’s wife and in-laws.