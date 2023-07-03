Prostitution racket busted at massage parlour in Banjara Hills

Three persons from the management team at the parlour were organizing prostitution. The police also caught 14 customers.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:05 PM, Mon - 3 July 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: In yet another major operation conducted within a week, the Commissioner’s Task Force (West) team raided a massage parlour at Banjara Hills and arrested three persons from the management team who were organizing prostitution. The team also caught 14 customers and rescued four women from the place.

Acting on a tip off, the team led by Inspector Khaleel Pasha, raided Ayush Beauty Spa located at Road No. 1 Banjara Hills and arrested Begum Ruhi, receptionist along with P Abhishek and B Samakka workers at the spa.

The police seized condoms, point of sale machine and cash Rs. 32,830 from the place.

The management on pretext of body massage was organizing prostitution at the massage parlour and collecting huge amount from customers for offering the service, said Inspector Khaleel Pasha. A case is booked by Banjara Hills police and investigation is going on.

Last Tuesday, the team raided another spa and massage parlour at Banjara Hills Road No 10 and rescued 10 women who were forced into prostitution. The police caught 18 customers along with three persons including a woman who were organizing the prostitution.