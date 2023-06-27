Prostitution racket busted in Banjara Hills apartment; 10 women rescued

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:22 PM, Tue - 27 June 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Commissioner’s Task Force (west) team busted a prostitution racket organised from an apartment at Banjara Hills and rescued 10 women. Three organisers and 18 customers were also caught. A POS machine and Rs 33,000 cash was also found.

Acting on a tip off, a team led by Inspector Khaleel Pasha conducted the raid at a massage centre ‘Purple National Health’ located at Banjara Hills Road No. 10.

A woman Shruthi (23) was organising the prostitution with the help of two persons Jahid ul Haq and Ramanna. The women who were rescued are from different parts of the city and Delhi.

The arrested persons and the rescued women were handed over to Banjara Hills police station for further action.