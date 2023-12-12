| Hyderabad Indian Navy Band Concert To Be Held At Dr Br Ambedkar Statue On Dec 14

The concert is part of Navy Day which the Indian Navy celebrates every year on December 4 to commemorate the decisive and course-changing actions during the Indo-Pak War of 1971

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:57 PM, Tue - 12 December 23

Hyderabad: A concert by a 36 men Indian Navy Band from Eastern Naval Command (Visakhapatnam) will be held at Dr.BR Ambedkar Statue, near Telangana Secretariat, on December 14.

Commencing at 6 pm, the band concert will be for approximately one hour playing soulful combination of memorable melodies including Western and Telugu numbers. The event is open to public and is free. Parking for vehicles has been planned in the HMDA grounds (adjacent to Dr.BR Ambedkar Statue Memorial Park).

This event is being organised by Station Commander Navy with support from the Government of Telangana.