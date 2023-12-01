Hyderabad: Kalasagaram Annual festival continues to thrill music enthusiasts on its seventh day

Sikkil Gurucharan's concert is a blend of classicism and innovation. Gurucharan was featured as part of Kalasagaram's 56th Annual festival.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:07 PM, Fri - 1 December 23

Hyderabad: Carnatic music over the years has undergone tremendous change and the contemporary artistes have common traits and their music are seemingly unlimited creative and physical energy, intense concentration, brilliance, lack of inhibition, great temperament. They try unique ways to hold the audience for three hours. Sikkil Gurucharan has all these traits and is seen as a complete musician.

Sikkil Gurucharan’s concert is a blend of classicism and innovation. Gurucharan was featured as part of Kalasagaram’s 56th Annual festival. Gurucharan was accompanies on the violin by young Kamala Kiran, Serthalai Ananthakrishnan on Mridangam and Srinvasa Gopalan on Morsing.

Sikkil started the concert with a Ghana Pancha raga varna composed by Late Vinjamuri Varadaraja Iyengar. It had ragas Nata, Gowla, Arabhi, Varali and Sri. A well composed varna. This varna was followed by Malahari and Gurucharan chose to sing the famour Geetham “Lambodara Lakumikara”. A good swara prasthara took the audience to ruptures.

Next item was Vandanamu Raghu Nandana in Sahana of Thyagaraja which was well rendered. Gurucharan took Panthuvarali raga elaboration which was well structured and many sangathis were unique. Ennaganu Rama Bhajana was chosen and line “Ramachiluka nokata penchi” was taken for neraval before embarking into swara prasthara.

Ananda Natana Prakasam, a Muthuswami Dhikshithar on a deity of Chidambaram in Kedaram was neatly rendered bringing the beauty of the composition. Next item was Mayamma in Ahiri of Shyama Sastri equally beautiful and then an RTP/Krithi in Natabhairavi. An elaborate Natabhairavi and thanam was well structured. For Pallavi, Sri Valli Devasenapathe was chosen in Adhi Thalam.

After detailed kalpanaswaram, Gurucharan finished by singing the krithi Sri Valli Devasenapathe. Young Kamala Kiran and the persussionists lent excellent support and elevated the concert. Ananthakrishnan and Srinivasagopalan’s thani was brilliant.

With few tailenders the concert ended giving a fulfillment to the audience. Overall, an outstanding concert where the listeners can remember for days to come.