Hyderabad: INOX goes contactless

Hyderabad: There will be a lot of focus on the digital way of life in the days to come as theatres and multiplexes open business.

Keeping in view the safety standards and guidelines issued by the government, INOX brought in eTickets at the booking counter, ending the issuance of paper ones. And walk-in guests can make the booking by scanning QR codes placed near Box Office.

“INOX has also developed a fully loaded all-in-one booking confirmation SMS. This SMS comes with four different links, one which allows you to check-in with your QR code, second that shows the auditorium’s seat chart and the location of your seat on the seating chart, so that you don’t have to enquire with anyone. The third link provides you access to the F&B menu to place your order and the fourth lets you download your complete e-ticket with all the details,” said Mohit Bhargava, regional director (South), INOX Leisure Limited. He further added that food orders could be done by scanning QR codes placed at the food counters.

INOX has also rolled out the concept of private screenings, where a smaller group of friends and family members can book an entire auditorium for as less as Rs 2,999 across any operational location across the country.

SOPs at movie screens

Not more than 50% of auditorium occupancy

Vacant seats on either side

Digital mode of transactions

Availability of PPE kits for purchase

Thermal screening at entrance

No entry for those with Covid symptoms

e-tickets and contactless QR-based entry

Staggered show timing, intermissions and exits

Seat disinfection & sanitisation after every show

Contactless sanitiser dispensers at entrance and in lobbies

