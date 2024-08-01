GHMC Commissioner Amrapali warns action against malls, multiplexes collecting parking fees

Special teams who carried out checks found that malls were collecting parking fees from customers although rules say that it should be free if customer provides a purchase receipt.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 August 2024, 06:13 PM

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner, Amrapali Kata on Thursday warned of stern action against malls and multiplexes found charging parking fees for vehicles.

The Commissioner in a press release said the issue of collecting parking fee by theatres, malls and multiplexes in violation of rules was brought to their notice. Special teams who carried out checks found that malls were collecting parking fees from customers although rules say that it should be free if customer provides a purchase receipt.

One theater which was registered as a single screen was also found to be playing movies on multiple screens in its premises. Moreover, food sold at these malls was of poor quality. The GHMC said that notices were issued as per the Commissioner’s orders to the malls and multiplexes found to be irregular during the inspections.

Dengue Awareness:

Meanwhile, Director of Public Health Ravindra Naik called upon the citizens to work on mosquito control. On Thursday, he participated in awareness sessions at schools in Banjara Hills where an art exhibition was held on the topic and urged the participants to ensure their surroundings are clean, and observe every Friday as a dry day in colonies.

Later, he visited the homes of dengue victims to check on their health and the treatment provided to them. Naik also examined the records of daily fever cases and enquired the details from the concerned medical officer at primary health center in NBT Nagar.

Chief Entomologist Dr. Rambabu and DM&HO Dr. Venkat, who were present at his visits, explained the measures being taken to prevent mosquitoes breeding and control dengue and other seasonal diseases.