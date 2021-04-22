Hyderabad: Inter-state burglary gang busted, 3 held

The arrested were identified as E Benjamin (30), P Mallikarjun (25), U Israel (35), all construction workers and residents of Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh

Hyderabad: The Vanasthalipuram police on Thursday nabbed a three-member inter-state burglary gang involved in several cases and recovered Rs 4.9 lakh cash and two motorcycles from their possession.

The arrested were identified as E Benjamin (30), P Mallikarjun (25), U Israel (35), all construction workers and residents of Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh. The trio was allegedly involved in ten similar cases in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and other States.

According to the police, the suspects used to attend political meetings, movie functions and private functions and commit pickpocketing and other offences. They were earlier caught and jailed in a theft case in Andhra Pradesh. They recently came out on bail and continued to commit offences.

While waiting for a suitable opportunity, the gang on April 16 targeted one M Narasimha, a businessman, and stole Rs 5 lakh cash from his car which was parked at Judges Colony in Mansoorabad.

Following a complaint, the Vanasthalipuram police booked a case and verified the complicities of all suspected criminals in the area apart from verifying the footage of the CCTVs installed en-route the scene of the crime from LB Nagar to Judges Colony in Mansoorabad and identified the suspects. They were produced before the court for remanding in judicial custody.

