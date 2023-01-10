Hyderabad: Interactive Science Park near Cyber Towers soon

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:15 AM, Tue - 10 January 23

Hyderabad: A one-of-its-kind ‘Interactive Science Park’ comprising science equipment, WiFi, dedicated area for individuals to work on their laptops and charging points, near Cyber Towers, Hitec city, will be inaugurated shortly.

Developed by Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), the interactive science park is spread over three acres. “People can learn about Newton’s laws of motion through the equipment available here. Similarly, other science concepts based on physics can be learned by visiting the park,” a GHMC official said.

Besides learning the concepts of science, the park also offers recreational facilities to people of all age groups. The science park has a dedicated play area for children along with an open gym.

Some of the other features include ramps for senior citizens and specially-abled, walkways, gazebos, swanky seating arrangements, a water cascade, lush greenery, washrooms and a security room.

With IT companies, hostels, guest houses, hospitals and residential apartments located around the park, the GHMC officials have built a cafeteria and the plan is to cater to the needs of all visitors.