Hyderabad to get five waste-to-energy plants

The first facility with a 14.5 MW capacity at Dundigal is likely to be made operational by March

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:28 PM, Mon - 9 January 23

Work is in progress on the 14.5 MW capacity waste-to-energy plant coming up at Dundigal.

Hyderabad: Towards developing a sustainable future for Hyderabad, the Telangana government has undertaken a unique initiative of setting-up five waste-to-energy plants across Hyderabad.

The first waste-to-energy facility with a 14.5 MW capacity at Dundigal is expected to be made operational by March of this year. “Construction of the plant is nearing completion and we are expecting to commission operations by March 15,” GHMC officials said on Monday. Another environment conservation project proposed by the State government includes a 24 MW capacity plant at Jawaharnagar.

Earlier in August 2020, a 19.8 MW capacity waste-to-energy plant in Jawaharnagar was commissioned and later was upgraded to 24 MW in June 2022. The GHMC officials said efforts were on to upgrade the 24MW capacity waste-to-energy plant to a 48 MW plant.

The GHMC is also planning to revamp a similar plant that is located in Bibinagar. Though the construction of the plant was completed in 2018, the company that had set it up, due to various reasons, was unable to make it operational. Recently Ever Enviro Resource Management Pvt Ltd has taken over the project and is planning to revamp it. Further, the GHMC has proposed to establish another 12 MW capacity waste-to-energy facility at Yacharam in Ibrahimpatnam. The land was acquired by the concessionaire M/s SVGPPL and presently, it is under financial closure and is expected to come into operation by the end of the financial year 2023-24.

“We have also sought permission to enhance the plant capacity from 12 MW to 14 MW,” a GHMC official said, adding that another 15 MW plant proposed at Pyaranagar, Medak district, is awaiting approval from the TS Pollution Control Board. Elaborating on the waste-to-energy plants, the GHMC in a press release said that, around 7,000 to 7,500 metric tonnes of waste was collected every day from GHMC limits and from other municipal bodies and the waste would be utilised for power generation.