Hyderabad: Interim bail granted to Bhujanga Rao in phone tapping case

The court issued the order on Monday, allowing Bhujanga Rao a 15-day bail period to undergo medical treatment for a heart condition which he claimed to have been suffering from quite a long time.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 August 2024, 05:40 PM

Former Additional Superintendent of Police, Bhujanga Rao

Hyderabad: A local court has granted interim bail to former Additional Superintendent of Police, Bhujanga Rao, who was arrested in the phone tapping case.

The court issued the order on Monday, allowing Bhujanga Rao a 15-day bail period to undergo medical treatment for a heart condition which he claimed to have been suffering from quite a long time.

Also Read Narayanpet-Kodangal Lift Irrigation Scheme too likely to go the Megha way

Following a petition from Rao, court granted the bail on medical and humanitarian grounds, acknowledging the complexity of his health condition, which may also require hospital admission. The court further instructed that Rao must not leave Hyderabad during this period.

Bhujanga Rao, who had been in judicial remand since his arrest on March 23, is accused of being involved in a conspiracy to tap the phones of politicians, including the current Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, as well as industrialists and private individuals.