Hyderabad: Interstate drug peddling gang held

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:37 PM, Fri - 20 May 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: An interstate drug peddling racket operating from Andhra Pradesh across various cities in the country was busted in a joint operation by the Task Force, the Hyderabad Narcotic Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) and the Langar Houz police on Friday. Police arrested seven persons including three consumers and seized 500 bottles of hashish oil.

The arrested persons were K.Sanjeev (28) and K.Mahesh (20), both alleged drug suppliers from Araku Valley of Visakhapatnam, Ramesh Mudavath (27) from Kondapur and M Prem from Ameenpur, both allegedly hash oil peddlers. The arrested consumers were Nithin (20), E.Ganesh (26), both from Gachibowli and Akhil (25), from Jubilee Hills.

According to the police, Sanjeev and Mahesh supplied hashish oil and marijuana to dealers and customers locally and in Hyderabad. Ramesh and Prem Kumar, working in part-time jobs in Hyderabad, were addicted to marijuana and hashish oil. Due to huge demand for narcotic substances in Hyderabad, they procured narcotic substances from agency areas in Visakhapatnam and sold to drug consumers here.

Every month, they purchased 5 ml of hashish oil for Rs.1,000 and sold it at Rs.2,000 to Rs.3,000. Based on a tip-off, the police teams nabbed them and handed them over to Langar Houz police for further action.

