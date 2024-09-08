IMD issues heavy rain alert across Telangana, moderate showers likely in Hyderabad

The rains will gradually decrease across the State, with a break in the monsoon expected from September 10 to 16

8 September 2024

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for several districts in Telangana from September 8 to 10, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places.

Districts such as Mahabubabad and Khammam are likely to experience intense downpours, while Adilabad, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Siddipet, Sangareddy, Medak, and Kamareddy are under yellow alert.

Hyderabad is expected to see moderate, scattered rains, particularly in the evenings, with no widespread or heavy rainfall forecast. Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds (30-40 km/h) are predicted in all districts.

The current heavy rain spell, driven by a depression shifting northwards, will likely subside by September 10. The rains will gradually decrease across the State, with a break in the monsoon expected from September 10 to 16.

On Saturday, Mahabubabad recorded the highest rainfall in the region at 182.5 mm, followed by Khammam with 122 mm, while Hyderabad has largely experienced light rains.

Authorities urged residents to remain cautious, especially in areas with ongoing heavy rain warnings.