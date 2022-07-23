Hyderabad is known for world-class bio-clusters, bulk drug production

Published Date - 11:45 PM, Sat - 23 July 22

These practice questions focusing on Telangana will aid aspirants to prepare better for the State government recruitment examinations.

1. Where is Genom Valley located in Telangana?

a) Medchal-Malkajgiri

b) Karimnagar

c) Hyderabad

d) Nalgonda

Ans: c

Explanation: Considered the first bio-cluster in the country, the Genome Valley is spread over 600 sq kms (200 acres) in the vicinity of Hyderabad. The presence of CCMB, ICRISAT, IICT, NIN, CDNAFP, GVK Life Sciences, etc., provides strength and substance for this bio-tech business district in the State.

2. The first sponge iron plant in India was started in?

a) Kothagudem

b) Manuguru

c) Huzurnagar

d) Palvancha

Ans: d

Explanation: The first sponge iron plant was established with foreign aid in the year 1980 in Palvancha of Bhadradri-Kothadugem district in Telangana. A low quality of coal is used in this industry.

3. Which State government launched India’s first State-led incubator for women entrepreneurs, ‘We Hub’?

a) Andhra Pradesh

b) Telangana

c) Kerala

d) Odisha

Ans: b

Explanation: ‘We HuB’ is the first-of-its-kind incubator for women entrepreneurs. Aimed to encourage and support women to “start, scale and achieve global market access”, this only State-run platform was launched on March 8, 2018, on the occasion of the International Women’s Day.

Women entrepreneurs receive support in the form of

• Start-up incubations

• Knowledge, technical and mentoring support

• Access to government liaison

• Access to global markets

4. Which of the following pharma companies first released Hepatitis-B vaccine in India?

a) Aurobindo Pharma company

b) Hetero Drugs

c) Shantha Biotechnics Ltd.

d) Reddy’s Laboratories

Ans: c

Explanation: Shantha Biotechnics was established in 1993 in Medchal. This institute, for the first time in India, released vaccine for Hepatitis-B.

5. Which city is called as ‘Bulk drug capital of India’?

a) Bangalore

b) Hyderabad

c) Mumbai

d) Chennai

Ans: b

Explanation: With a dominant position in the pharma sector, Hyderabad ranks first in manufacturing bulk drugs and stands third in formulations. Considered as the ‘Bulk Drug Capital of India’, the city accounts for 40 per cent of the total Indian bulk drug production and 50 per cent of the bulk drug exports.

6. Expand the abbreviation RICH.

a) Research Innovation Coordination in Hyderabad

b) Research Industrial Cluster in Hyderabad

c) Research Innovation circle of Hyderabad

d) None of the above

Ans: c

Explanation: RICH stands for Research and Innovation Circle of Hyderabad. This nodal agency for Hyderabad Science & Technology (S&T) cluster is an initiative of the office of Principal Scientific Advisor (PSA) to the Government of India. The RICH, which was launched in 2017 by the Telangana government, acts as a facilitator and aims at fostering greater collaboration between various entities in the research and innovation space.

7. Which area is called ‘Telangana Silk City’?

a) Pochampally

b) Nirmal

c) Karimnagar

d) Sirisilla

Ans: a

Explanation: Pochampally saris have been popular since earlier 1800. Weaved in exquisite and traditional geometric patterns in Ikat style of dyeing, these saris are made by artisans in Bhudan Pochampally of Bhongir-Yadagiri district, due to which Pochampally is known as the silk city of Telangana.

8. The saris produced from which area in Telangana are popular as ‘Gollabhama Saris’?

a) Pochampalli

b) Siddipet

c) Gadwal

d) Narayanpet

Ans: b

Explanation:

• Produced in Siddipet, Gollabhama saris are originally made of cotton with 60-80s yarn both in warp and weft with extra weft design in the border, body and pallu.

• It is said that the legendary tales of King Vikramaditya refer to ‘Gollabama’ as a queen.

• Based on this legend, a movie titled ‘Gollabama’ was released in the 1940s, and based on this, a few weavers in and around Siddipet started weaving these Siddipet Gollabama saris.

• Unlike in the earlier days, now the cotton and silk saris in this Gollabhama style are woven with 2/120s mercerised cotton and 20/22 D silk respectively.

9. Which institution sponsored ‘Eco Samman award’ to motivate employees who contribute to all-round improvement of the environment?

a) BHEL

b) CIL

c) SCCL

d) State Government

Ans: c

Explanation: In an innovative move, the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), a government coal-mining company jointly owned by the Telangana government and Government of India on a 51:49 equity basis, has introduced ‘Eco Samman award’ to motivate its employees to contribute to the all-round improvement of the environment.

To be continued…

By K Aloke Kumar

Director,

Telangana State BC Study Circles