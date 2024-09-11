| Hyderabad Job Mela To Be Organised Near Charminar On Sept 14

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 September 2024, 08:42 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: An Old City Job Mela 2024 is being organised at Gulzar Function Hall in Charminar, on September 14 from 7 am to 1 pm.

The job fair organised by Mannan Khan is supported by Jani Miya & Co invites job-seekers who have completed their 10th, any Degree, freshers or even experienced candidates.

Persons looking for work from home job options can also attend the mela. More than 70 companies are said to participate and will provide on-spot offer letter if selected, the press release said.

Job seekers were asked to appear with 10 copies of their CV and no entry fee is charged to attend the mela.

Interested candidates can directly walk-in to the interview. For further details contact, job-seekers can contact 8374315052.