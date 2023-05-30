Hyderabad: Jubilee Hills pub responds to criticism over exotic wildlife display

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:15 PM, Tue - 30 May 23

Hyderabad: Xora, a night club in Jubilee Hills, has issued a statement in response to concerns raised about the involvement of animals in a recent event held at their establishment. The club found itself under scrutiny after hosting a wild jungle party featuring exotic wildlife displays.

In the statement released, Xora sought to address the public’s apprehensions and clarify the measures taken to ensure the well-being of the animals involved. According to the club’s management, all the animals featured in the event were duly licensed and in compliance with the necessary safety regulations.

“We wish to assure attendees that no animals were harmed during the event as they were handled with the utmost care and diligence,” the statement read. Xora further stated that the event team had gone to great lengths to prioritise the welfare of the animals and prevent any adverse effects caused by loud noises or other factors.

Animal rights activists and concerned citizens had expressed their dismay on social media platforms, criticising the event for its potential negative impact on the animals involved.

