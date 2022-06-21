Hyderabad: Juvenile, two others held for rape of minor girl

Hyderabad: Three persons including a juvenile were arrested by the Chandrayangutta police on charges of sexually assaulting a minor girl after kidnapping her from Rajendranagar.

The arrested persons were identified as Shaik Aijaz (19) of Venkatapur, Shaik Sohail (20) of Balapur and a juvenile aged around 17 years, along with one more person, found the victim aged around 14 years near Aramgarh crossroads while she was on way to her grandmother’s house last week. The girl had left her house at Ghousenagar in Chandrayangutta without informing anyone following some issues within the family.

When the victim did not contact her family for a few hours, the parents approached the Chandrayangutta police, who booked a case under Section 363 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code and started efforts to trace the victim. While the police were searching for her, the girl reached her house after two days and told her parents that she was kidnapped by a group of youngsters who took her to some place and sexually assaulted her.

The parents again approached the police, after which she was taken to the Bharosa Centre where she revealed about the entire incident in her statement. With the help of a phone number and surveillance camera feed, the police tracked down the suspects and arrested three of them.

The suspects reportedly told the police they had found the girl alone on the road and took her to a hotel for dinner. Later they took her to different places where they sexually assaulted her.

The police have invoked Sections 366(A),376(3), 376DA, 201 read with Section 34 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 5 (g) read with Section 6 of the POCSO Act.

The police are yet to officially confirm the incident.