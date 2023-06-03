Hyderabad: Kalyani Motors unveils Maruti Suzuki’s off-roader SUV ‘Jimny’

Published Date - 11:15 PM, Sat - 3 June 23

Hyderabad: Kalyani Motors, which holds the largest showroom of Nexa in Hyderabad, on Saturday unveiled Maruti Suzuki’s off-roader SUV Jimny. The much-awaited SUV was unveiled by Assistant Commission of Police, LB Nagar, Rachakonda Police Commissionerate, P Sreedhar Reddy in the presence of Vice-president, Kalyani Motors, Shalin Chaudhari and Business Head-Sales, Kalyani Motors, Stevens Reginald along with other officials.

The Jimny SUV is one of the most anticipated models in the country and is an off-roader and is loaded with features including a 1.5-liter four-cylinder naturally-aspirated K15B petrol engine, producing a maximum power output of 105 PS and a maximum torque output of 138 Nm. The engine comes with two transmission choices: a 5-speed manual and a 4-speed automatic.

The India-spec Jimny will come with Suzuki’s famed AllGrip four-wheel-drive system, which includes a manual transfer case and a low-range gearbox. The new Maruti Suzuki Jimny is expected to be priced between Rs 10-14 lakh (ex-showroom, India) and will serve as a more compact and affordable alternative to off-roaders like the Mahindra Thar and the Force Gurkha.

Some other features of the SUV include Push Start Stop, Cruise Control, Auto AC, headlamp washer, multi information display, LED headlamps and many more.

The officials at Kalyani Motors said that the customer enthusiasm witnessed in the Kalyani Motors Nagole showroom indicates that Jimny is going to perform well (in terms of sales) in Telangana and other southern Indian States.

