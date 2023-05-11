| Maruthi Suzuki Jimny Is Expected To Launch In Early June In India

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:28 PM, Thu - 11 May 23

Hyderabad: The most awaited Maruti Suzuki Jimny is all set to launch in India by the first week of June 2023. The Maruti Suzuki is showcasing the Jimny in all Nexa showrooms.

The booking for Maruti Suzuki Jimny also opened and it has garnered around 24, 500 bookings in a very short period.

The waiting period for Maruti Suzuki Jimny manual variant is six months upon launch and the automatic variant waiting period is up to eight months.

The expected price of Maruti Suzuki Jimny might range between Rs 10 – 12 lakh(ex-showroom). The Jimny has so far received the most orders in the colors Bluish Black, Kinetic Yellow, and Pearl Arctic White.