Hyderabad: Kaynes to inaugurate its unit at Kongara Kalan on August 23

Semiconductor manufacturing company Kaynes Technology to inaugurate its advanced electronic unit at Kongara Kalan on Friday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 August 2024, 10:34 PM

Hyderabad: Semiconductor manufacturing company Kaynes Technology on Monday said it was committed to continue its relations with Telangana. Kaynes CEO Raghu Panicker said that his company would also join as a partner in the development of the State. Further, the company would be inaugurating an advanced electronic unit at Kongara Kalan on Friday.

To this effect, Raghu Panicker called on Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at the Secretariat here on Monday and extended an invitation to him to the inauguration programme, according to a press release.

The Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) unit, which is being set up by Kaynes is under consideration of the Indian Semiconductor Mission (ISM), Panicker said, adding that the OSAT unit would start operations soon after the ISM’s permission was received.