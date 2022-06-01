Hyderabad: KIMS surgeons remove massive fibroid

Hyderabad: Surgeons at Hyderabad-based KIMS Hospital performed robotic surgery on a 45-year-old-woman with a massive fibroid. For the past three months, the 45-year-old woman from Hyderabad had been struggling with symptoms including heaviness and abdomen bloating.

Due to the serious nature of the symptoms, the woman approached KIMS where the doctors conducted a series of diagnostic tests that revealed the presence of a massive fibroid in her abdomen. The fibroid was so big that it was looking as if she is with 7-month pregnancy.

There was swelling in her uterus and both kidneys too because of this. In case she was not treated even in such a condition, her kidneys might have gotten damaged, said Dr Bindhu Priya, gynaecologist and laparoscopic surgeon, KIMS hospitals. The surgery was performed on May 17 and the patient was discharged from the hospital on May 20 as there were no health complications.