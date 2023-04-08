Hyderabad: KL Deemed to be University organises placement success meet

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:15 PM, Sat - 8 April 23

Hyderabad: KL Deemed to be University organized its placement success meet for the graduating students of the BTech, MBA and BBA courses at its KLH Hyderabad campus here on Saturday.

During the current academic year, 300 companies visited the campuses and enrolled 2,810 students for job opportunities. A total of 4,334 placements with multiple offers were received by students with an average CTC of Rs 8.1 lakh per annum, a press release said.

Companies including Google, Microsoft, Cisco, JP Morgan, Service Now, Silicon Labs, Optum, Schneider Electric, Amazon, Philips, Siemens, and Intel were among the recruiters, it added.

